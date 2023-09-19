Bobby Lashley's connection with Kelsey Heather, who is participating in a WWE tryout this week

Many fans probably aren't aware of Bobby Lashley's connection with Kelsey Hornack, who is about to participate in a WWE tryout.

A bunch of young guns are set for a WWE tryout this week. The list of the participants was recently revealed and can be checked out below:

Copeland Barbee

David Goldy

Jay Malachi

Richard Holliday

Brogan Finlay

Jamie Stanley

Ray Jaz

Damaris Largo

Hollyhood Haley J

Kelsey Heather

Valentina Rossi

Madi Wrenkowski

[Courtesy of Bodyslam.net]

For those unaware, Kelsey Heather, aka Kelsey Hornack, has previously appeared on WWE TV. She was one of several "Lashley's Ladies" back when Bobby Lashley was the WWE Champion. In the clip below, you can see her and other "Lashley's Ladies" celebrating with the then-WWE Champion.

Kelsey Heather thanked Bobby Lashley and others for having her on RAW

Shortly after the backstage segment, Kelsey Heather took to her official Instagram handle to share a clip from the same. She thanked The All Mighty, MVP, and Titus O'Neil for having her on the red brand.

Check out her post below:

"Hi friends! Just a Wednesday PSA to say “YOU LOOK SO NICEEEEEEE” 🤣🤣 #IYKYK Thanks again to @wwe @the305mvp #bobbylashley and @titusoneilwwe for having us be a part of Monday’s show. Always an honor ❤️"

Lashley's WWE title reign ended on a low note on an episode of RAW on September 13, 2021. He successfully defended his title against WWE legend Randy Orton that night. After the win, an exhausted Lashley was left dumbstruck as Big E came out running to the ring, with his MITB briefcase secured in his hands.

Mere seconds later, Big E had defeated Bobby Lashley to become the WWE Champion. Lashley later won the WWE Championship once again by defeating Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022. Unfortunately for him, The Beast won the belt back inside Elimination Chamber at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

Do you think Kelsey Heather will end up bagging a WWE deal?