Bobby Lashley's five-word reaction to Brock Lesnar getting a higher rating than him in WWE 2K23

Brock Lesnar's rating in the upcoming WWE 2K23 game didn't sit well with his arch-rival Bobby Lashley.

UpUpDownDown recently uploaded a video focused on the ratings reveal for several top superstars in WWE 2K23. For those unaware, Brock Lesnar has a whopping 97 rating in the game.

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has a 92 rating in the much-anticipated game. When Lashley learned that The Beast Incarnate got a higher rating than him, he didn't seem pleased at all. The All Mighty simply said the following to Greg Miller:

"Thank you for your time."

Lashley then gave Miller a thumbs-up and left the spot. You can check out his reaction at the 18:19 mark in the clip embedded below:

Bobby Lashley recently defeated Brock Lesnar in their rubber match

Last year, Bobby Lashley met Lesnar for the first time in a singles match at WWE Royal Rumble PLE. The bout was contested for Lesnar's WWE title and ended with The Almighty picking up a huge win.

Their second encounter took place at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, with Lesnar winning this time around. The duo resumed their feud in January, which led to a rubber match at Elimination Chamber 2023. Lashley defeated Lesnar via DQ in under five minutes to wrap up the feud.

Brock Lesnar is seemingly going to face Omos in a singles match at WrestleMania 39, judging by the latter's recent challenge on RAW. Lashley, on the other hand, will probably face Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows. Before Lashley's match with Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber, Wyatt declared that he would be targeting the winner of the contest.

The ratings of WWE games have always been a hot topic of debate among fans as well as superstars. Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes in the history of this business, and so is Lashley. One wonders what Lesnar thinks of his WWE 2K23 rating.

What do you think? Should Lashley have gotten a better rating than Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

