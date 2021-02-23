Bobby Lashley's former manager reacts to his upcoming WWE Championship match

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley confirmed his place in a WWE Championship match against newly-crowned champion The Miz.

With Lashley set to challenge for the world title next week, his former manager Lio Rush has reacted to the upcoming showdown.

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Lashley set his sights on Drew McIntyre. The former WWE United States Champion made up for lost ground when he attacked the Scotsman and created an opening for The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Taking to Twitter, Bobby Lashley's former manager Lio Rush shared a GIF of the pair from their time together in WWE. While Rush didn't write anything specific in his tweet, his message indicated that Lashley has his former manager's full support.

On RAW, Bobby Lashley secured a massive win over Braun Strowman to guarantee his position as the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. Despite losing the WWE US title to Riddle at Elimination Chamber, Lashley is now in a prime position to win a World title in WWE.

During his pairing with Rush, Bobby Lashley had both highs and lows in WWE. The duo was quite entertaining and sure did deliver every week. However, WWE eventually decided to send Rush back to NXT.

Bobby Lashley will challenge The Miz for the WWE Championship

With The Hurt Business by his side, Bobby Lashley is quite possibly in the best run of his WWE career right now. The former WWE United States Champion has the opportunity to win the WWE title next week from The Miz ahead of WrestleMania 37.

With Lashley costing McIntyre the championship, him winning the title could lead up to a clash of the titans between the two men at this year's WrestleMania 37. While nothing has been confirmed, next week's RAW will be one to watch out for. It could perfectly shape up the road to WrestleMania 37.