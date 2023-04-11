Bobby Lashley's match against 330-pound megastar ends in controversial manner on RAW

Former world champion Bobby Lashley's match against Bronson Reed ended in a double count-out tonight on WWE RAW.

Ever since his Disqualification win at WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley hasn't been involved in any meaningful storylines. At first, it seemed like he would feud with Bray Wyatt, which would result in a match at WrestleMania 39. However, that match was canceled a few weeks before the Show of Shows.

Lashley won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal before WrestleMania and was seen in a backstage segment with the 330-pound Bronson Reed last week. The two men set up a match on the latest episode of RAW.

The two behemoths gave it their all in the ring. Reed, who has been in dominant form since returning last year, took Lashley to the limit in this encounter and came close to winning.

During the match's closing moments, Lashley locked in the Hurt Lock, but Bronson Reed escaped by sending Lashley to the floor. Bobby Lashley picked up Reed, but he escaped and sent Lashley into the post as the referee counted to ten.

After the match, both men engaged in a brawl as WWE officials tried to break them up.

It looks like this rivalry has been taken up a notch. Although this match didn't have a definite winner, it will be interesting to see who wins next time.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes