Bobby Lashley's rumored new stablemate sends a cryptic message to 56-year-old WWE legend

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley's rumored new stablemate and current member of The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, recently sent a cryptic message to 56-year-old legend Jeff Jarrett on Instagram.

Dawkins is a part of The Street Profits alongside Montez Ford. During their 2022 SummerSlam bout against The Usos, Jeff Jarrett was the special guest referee. The stars recently made an appearance on SmackDown and has seemingly teased an alliance with Bobby Lashley.

Recently, WWE posted a series of photos on their Instagram stories. Dawkins reposted the one which showcased him and Jarrett, paying tribute to the legend and looking back at SummerSlam last year when they got to work together. It could also be a cryptic message to Jarrett that they have unfinished business.

You can check out a screenshot of Dawkins' story below:

Angelo Dawkins' story on Instagram

Jeff Jarrett is a legend of the business and has been associated with several promotions. He is currently with AEW and has been involved in several feuds.

What went down between Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Bobby Lashley on WWE SmackDown?

Bobby Lashley made an appearance on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Street Profits members Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were seen with Lashley in a backstage segment where they apparently met to discuss business in the latter's limo.

There are rumors going around that the Stamford-based promotion is planning to start a faction with the three superstars. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now, but it is a possibility judging by the segment on the blue brand.

Bobby Lashley hasn't been seen much on WWE television for quite some time now, and this could be a way for the company to present something new with the superstar and The Street Profits. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Do you want to see the three superstars form a new faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars