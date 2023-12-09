Bobby Lashley's Smackdown appearance was special; he was able to repeat achievement for first time in 5 years

Bobby Lashley's SmackDown appearance tonight was special as he was able to repeat a feat for the first time in five years.

Bobby Lashley has been on a dominant run as of late ever since he returned to the WWE a couple of years ago. Since then, he has gone on to become a WWE Champion and a United States Champion. Lashley recently took The Street Profits under his wings, and has proved useful for them.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown was rather special because it is the annual Tribute to the Troops where WWE pays tribute to the men and women who serve the country. This show is especially important to Lashley, who had served in the military prior to joining WWE.

Tonight, Lashley was set to go one-on-one with Karrion Kross in the United States Championship Tournament match. This would also be the first time that Lashley would compete at a Tribute to the Troops event since 2018, where he teamed with Drew McIntyre against Elias and Finn Balor. Lashley picked up a dominant win over Kross, thereby advancing in the tournament.

With this win, Lashley will face Santos Escobar in the next round of the United States Championship Tournament.

