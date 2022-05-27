"It's different" - Bobby Lashley believes RAW star's power is unparalleled 

Given how Bobby Lashley himself is one of the strongest members of the WWE roster, it is interesting to hear The All Mighty speak highly of another superstar's strength, especially when the individual in question is Omos. Ever since he started making regular appearances alongside AJ Styles, The Nigerian Giant has been a force to be reckoned with.

Lashley has locked horns with Omos on multiple occasions. In every interaction, fans witnessed the two powerhouses trying to get the upper hand over the other. Their match at WrestleMania 38 was one of the highlights of the night. They both tried to tear the other down before Lashley managed to get the upper hand over the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Bobby Lashley opened up on his ongoing rivalry with Omos while comparing him to a tree:

"[Omos' power] is different. It's different. You had Mark Henry at the time- The World's Strongest, you had Braun [Strowman]. Those guys just had power. Mark, he could grab you and just throw you out of this world. Omos is just like a tree. Everything about him is just solid. You run up to him, you grab his one arm and it's like grabbing an entire person. Seriously, he's just a massive individual." [40:55 - 41:31]

Comparing The Giant to a tree, The All Mighty compared Omos to some past powerhouse superstars and said the latter makes him feel like a kid during matches:

"I've never felt like a kid before. This dude grabbed my head and when he grabbed my head, I couldn't see anything. He had my whole head wrapped up... Omos makes me look like my son standing next to me. I've never felt like that before. Braun's a big guy, Mark Henry's a big guy, Khali - These are big guy. But [Omos] is like a tree. Like a tree trunk standing there. Every part of him is just massive." [41:32 - 42:05]

Check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

Bobby Lashley is set to face Omos and MVP in a Handicap Match

Earlier this week on RAW, Bobby Lashley and MVP faced off in a singles match, with the winner deciding the stipulation for Lashley and Omos' clash at Hell in a Cell. While The All Mighty dominated most of the match, interference from Omos led to the former WWE Champion losing via count-out, giving MVP the right to determine the stipulation.

As a result, MVP decided that the match would be a 2-on-1 Handicap match, with him and Omos taking on Lashley at Hell in a Cell. It remains to be seen whether the combined force of the duo will be enough to defeat The All Mighty.

