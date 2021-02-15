Bobby Lashley says WWE RAW star almost broke his ribs

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has said that he enjoys facing Matt Riddle, even though The Original Bro almost broke his ribs in the ring. The Hurt Business member says he loves "combat" and enjoys his matches with Riddle.

Apart from excelling in professional wrestling, Bobby Lashley has also done well in MMA, having had a few fights with Strikeforce and Bellator. Matt Riddle, too, has experience in the MMA ring as he was a part of UFC in the past.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley spoke about facing Matt Riddle in the ring and how it can get physical with the former NXT Superstar.

"I know I can beat his (Riddle) a*s and he can keep going. All the gloves are off when he walks in. He almost broke my ribs kicking me in the side once. It’s fun out there. I love combat. I’ve done it all my life."

He didn't win the match but @fightbobby is still the United States Champ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wfAYCVyNWr — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley on whom he'd like WWE to sign from the MMA world

In the same interview, Bobby Lashley was asked which fighter from the MMA world that he would like to see in WWE. Lashley stated that former UFC Heavyweight Champions Daniel Cormier and Josh Barnett are two fighters he would like to face in the WWE ring.

"Josh Barnett for sure. He has that Hurt Business style. King Mo has been doing some wrestling things. He would do well. [Daniel] Cormier has expressed a lot of interest. I’d like to see him make that jump."

Bobby Lashley had faced Barnett twice in pro wrestling, once in IMPACT Wrestling and the other time in Inoki Genome Federation. In recent years, Barnett has been a part of Game Changer Wrestling and the Bloodsport events that the promotion have hosted.