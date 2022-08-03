WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley stated that the WWE Universe wasn't behind him when he worked on segments involving Lio Rush and Lana.

The Almighty is loved by fans and proudly carries the red brand as the United States Champion. However, it took a while for Lashley to hit the stride with the WWE Universe as fans were seemingly disappointed with the storylines he was working on after his return.

After returning to the company, Lashley began pairing up with Lio Rush where The Almighty flaunted his a** to the audience. By the end of 2019, he was in an on-screen relationship with Lana and feuded with Rusev. Speaking to Jon Alba on the Ad Free Show, the 46-year-old spoke about how the WWE Universe wasn't behind him during those storylines:

“They weren’t really behind me when I was married, I don’t know, [laughs] when I was bending over and slapping my butt,” said Lashley. “It’s awesome, man, it’s awesome because I can feel the energy of the crowd, and I think that they understand me more right now. They know what I’m doing, they know I’m having out there, and when they come to the show, they wanna have fun, so they wanna have a champion that has fun. Look, I can kick ass, that’s no question, there’s no question that I can do that. It’s just, let’s have fun with it." [H/T - WrestleZone]

Lashley became a two-time Intercontinental Champion but fans weren't enjoying The Almighty's run.

Bobby Lashley says he's having fun in his current role

Before becoming the fun and loving United States Champion, Bobby Lashley was the dominant bad guy who had MVP by his side. The duo went on to create The Hurt Business.

After MVP's betrayal, The Almighty went on to become one of the top faces of the brand and defeated Theory to win his third United States Championship. In the same interview, the 46-year-old also stated how he will keep having fun:

“Right now, we need to have fun. Everything that’s going on in the world right now, everything’s so serious. People take themselves too serious, everybody’s fighting each other for every reason. You can’t say certain things. I don’t care, you can say whatever you want to me because I’m gonna keep having fun.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

For now, it seems like fans are loving the dominant, fun-loving version of The Almighty. It will be interesting to see if he successfully walks out with his championship next week.

