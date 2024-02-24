Bobby Lashley seemingly injured on SmackDown as Street Profits suffer major loss

The Street Profits suffered a major loss on WWE SmackDown, and Bobby Lashley is seemingly injured after a vicious assault.

The future looked promising for the Street Profits last year after they formed a faction with Bobby Lashley. However, things didn't get off to the best start. Earlier this year, he clarified that they aimed to win championship gold.

However, that plan was derailed by the Final Testament, who ambushed them. For the next couple of weeks, Karrion Kross and his crew continued to destroy Lashley and the Street Profits. A six-man tag match was set up a couple of weeks ago, which ended in a no-contest.

Tonight on SmackDown, Street Profits were set to face off against the Authors of Pain. Although the Profits came out of the gate fighting, AOP immediately stopped them.

Both teams continued to have a back-and-forth contest. All hell broke loose towards the end of the match after Kross knocked Motez Ford off the top rope. A brawl then broke out between Lashley and Kross.

Kross slammed Lashley's arm into the ring post and hit it with a steel chair. This distracted Ford and allowed the Authors of Pain to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Bobby Lashley and Street Profits will have to put their title aspirations on hold for a bit longer.

What do you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.