Bobby Lashley sends daunting message to former champion ahead of their first-ever singles match

Bobby Lashley just sent a very scary message to a former champion ahead of their first-ever singles match. The star in question here is Butch, of the Brawling Brutes.

Butch's start to his WWE career was very promising when he won the NXT UK Championship. However, his run on the main roster hasn't been as spectacular as fans would've hoped.

Hence, he was put in a tag team with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, called the Brawling Brutes. Despite being over with the fans, they have been struggling as of late to get many victories. To make matters worse, Sheamus hasn't been on WWE television in a while now.

After a string of losses, Ridge Holland decided he had had enough, and walked out on Butch during last week's tag match. It now looks like things are about to go from bad to worse as Butch has to face Bobby Lashley tonight on SmackDown.

Lashley also took to social media to send a very daunting message to his SmackDown opponent before their match.

"Bring all you got little man! #SmackDown."

Check out his tweet here:

This will be the first-ever singles match between these two men, and it should make for a very interesting contest.

