Bobby Lashley shockingly defeats Omos in RAW cage match

Bobby Lashley managed to pull off a surprising win.
Bobby Lashley managed to pull off a surprising win.
Liam Power
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 06:42 AM IST
News

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has defeated Omos in an intense steel cage match on Monday Night RAW.

The two men first faced off at WrestleMania 38, where Lashley ended the undefeated streak of The Colossus without the help of MVP. This caused the latter to side with Omos, and though The Almighty defeated The Nigerian Giant in an arm-wrestling match, he came up short in their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

This week on RAW, Lashley was given a chance to settle the scores against Omos inside a steel cage. However, interference from Cedric Alexander before the bell and during the match made things difficult for Lashley, as did MVP. The All Mighty managed to deal with his former Hurt Business partners, but the power of the Nigerian Giant seemed too much for him.

.@TheGiantOmos JUST THREW @fightbobby THROUGH THE STEEL CAGE! #WWERaw https://t.co/QOsBanrKpA

In the concluding moments of the match, Lashley was loaded up onto Omos' shoulders and thrown full-force into the cage, sending him through the wall and to the outside. As both of Bobby Lashley's feet touched the floor, he was announced as the winner, much to the ire of MVP and Omos.

What did you think of the Monday Night RAW opener? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Edited by Angana Roy

