"He almost knocked me out" - Bobby Lashley speaks out after his physical matchup with Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley opened up on his psyche after the championship match with Brock Lesnar.

Lashley finally scored a win over Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Although the win was slightly tainted by Roman's interference, The All Mighty was still proud of himself for surviving the Beast.

Ariel Helwani of BT Sport caught up with Bobby Lashley and MVP after Lashley's impressive win over Brock Lesnar. Lashley told Helwani that it was one of the biggest moments of his career.

Here's what Lashley had to say (from 0:22 - 0:46):

"It was one of the greatest moments. We talked about it this week, beating Brock Lesnar is a big step in my career. And going out there the main thing I wanted to do as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had. Everybody knows Brocks gonna throw you around a lot, he's gonna hit the F5. He's gonna try to beat you up, he's gonna try to beat you down. I wanted to see if I can take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had and then I pinned him at the end. So, of course this is a beautiful victory for me." [0:22-0:46]

Lashley also recalled almost getting knocked out cold after the first suplex.

"The first time he threw me with the Suplex City, I think he almost knocked me out. And I had to check myself. It was like one of those self checks. I was like, alright, I'm good," Lashley said. [0:47-0:56]

Bobby Lashley believes Brock Lesnar will be fuming after the loss

During the interview, Lashley mentioned that Brock Lesnar would be angry after losing the championship.

The All Mighty claimed that he had beaten everyone in the RAW roster and there was no one that could beat him at WrestleMania.

Lashley, however, welcomed any challenger that could step up to him at the Showcase of the Immortals.

