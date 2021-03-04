RAW Superstar has special request before facing Brock Lesnar in WWE

Bobby Lashley has revealed that he wants to be under the age of 50 when he faces Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Since returning to WWE in 2018, Lashley has made no secret of his desire to face Lesnar one-on-one for the first time. The Hurt Business member, 44, won the WWE Championship from The Miz on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Lashley spoke on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast about a possible match against Lesnar. He said he wants to take on the 43-year-old in the near future in a singles match or in a Triple Threat match with Drew McIntyre.

“I want to be under 50 before it happens. But, man, it would be incredible to run a Triple Threat. That’d be a Triple Threat that I’d be interested in too. Somebody might not make it out of there.”

Lashley became the fifth-oldest WWE Champion in history this week. Only Vince McMahon (54), Hulk Hogan (48), Triple H (46), and Bob Backlund (45) were older than Lashley when they won the title.

Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37?

Brock Lesnar became a free agent in 2020

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Bobby Lashley is expected to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.

Lashley’s dream opponent, Brock Lesnar, has not appeared in WWE since losing the WWE Championship to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. It is currently unclear if he will appear at this year’s event.

