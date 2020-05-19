Bobby Lashley squashes popular rumor surrounding his WWE return

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley admits he knew nothing about the rumored plans to have him return to WWE as Braun Strowman's WrestleMania 34 tag team partner.

Bobby Lashley made his triumphant return to the company in 2018 after several years away and is slowly easing himself back into the main event picture, with a feud against Drew McIntyre in the works.

However, his comeback took place the night after WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, with rumors suggesting that he had been slated to be the partner for Braun Strowman at The Showcase of the Immortals.

As it was, the event came and went with Strowman picking ten-year-old 'fan' Nicholas as his tag team partner, and duly winning the RAW tag team championships in one of the highlights of the night.

Bobby Lashley squashes Braun Strowman tag team rumor

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport in the UK, Lashley has debunked the notion that he'd been set to take up Nicholas' slot, insisting he knew nothing about any such plan for his return to take place in that way.

He said:

I didn’t know anything to tell you the truth. At the beginning when we first negotiated and started talking, I was supposed to be coming back around WrestleMania time. There was talks of before, during and after. I didn’t hear about after. I heard about doing something before to set up an angle for WrestleMania, or doing something at WrestleMania.... "I really didn’t know anything about the Braun tagging thing. If they would have told me that, I would have been all for it. That’s an incredible opportunity. I mean to come back as the tag team champions!"

Amusingly, the tag titles were vacated the night after WrestleMania owing to Nicholas' scheduling conflicts!