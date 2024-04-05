Bobby Lashley teases another addition to his WWE faction 

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has teased another addition to his faction.

The group was formed in the second half of 2023 as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins turned heel and joined forces with Bobby Lashley. A few months later, B-Fab also joined their ranks. After a brief feud with the Latino World Order, the group eventually turned babyface during their program with the Final Testament which consists of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and the Authors of Pain.

While Lashley and Co. have managed to take on the Final Testament without any additional help, the All Mighty teased another addition to his faction during his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"We're not done yet because I've had different partnerships with different people. I've shaken hands with a couple of different people throughout my career. I'm kind of talking with someone else to see if maybe we can shake hands again and do something bigger. I don't know if that's gonna happen. We may know who I'm talking about but I'm not gonna bring it out right now but we'll see what happens. But our group can only get stronger and I'm ready for it." [H/T- Wrestlingnews]

Bobby Lashley will be in action at WWE WrestleMania XL

After missing out on performing at the grandest stage last year, Bobby Lashley will be in action at this year's WrestleMania. The All Mighty will team with the Street Profits to take on Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain.

The two factions have been at each other's throats over the last few months and will get a chance to settle their differences in a Philadelphia Street Fight. This will also be Karrion Kross' first-ever match at the Showcase of Immortals.

The Herald of Doomsday joined forces with the Authors of Pain upon their return to WWE. Kross also has the guidance of Hall of Famer Paul Ellering.

