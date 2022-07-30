Former WWE Champion says he has "unfinished business" with Brock Lesnar

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley recently hinted at reigniting his feud with Brock Lesnar, saying he has "unfinished business" with the latter.

Lashley and Lesnar are two of the most dangerous performers in the global juggernaut today, having been in the wrestling business for nearly two decades. Despite this, they didn't cross paths until Royal Rumble 2022, when the much-anticipated dream match between them finally came to fruition.

The All Mighty stunned The Beast at the premium live event by defeating him for the WWE Championship. However, his reign lasted only a few days, as Lesnar regained his title at Elimination Chamber 2022 in a multi-man match. As such, not just fans but Lashley also believes his rivalry with Brock Lesnar is far from over.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Lashley said that what he and The Beast achieved was only a "little teaser" for things to come. The United States Champion believes he and Lesnar could have another major feud soon.

“We didn’t got it all. We got a little teaser. I think there’s some unfinished business. Brock has been consistent like this for the last 20 years," said Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have big matches lined up at WWE SummerSlam 2022

While it remains to be when they meet inside the ring again, Lesnar and Lashley are currently focused on their respective marquee matches at SummerSlam 2022.

The All Mighty would defend his United States Championship against Money In The Bank briefcase holder, Theory. With WWE seemingly building Theory for much bigger things, Bobby Lashley is the favorite to retain the title at the show.

As for Brock Lesnar, he will challenge his long-time rival Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The bout is sure to be a violent affair, with the looming danger of Theory possibly taking advantage of things and cashing in his briefcase anytime during the clash.

