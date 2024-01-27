Bobby Lashley teases potential feud with recently reunited faction

Bobby Lashley teased a potential feud with a top faction tonight on WWE SmackDown.

It's been a few months since Bobby Lashley formed a faction with The Street Profits. Although their pairing got off to a rough start, this partnership has resulted in a resurgence in Street Profits career.

Lashley participated in the United States Championship contender tournament on WWE Smackdown. During the tournament, Lashley faced Escobar but ended up losing the bout after Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo interrupted and cost him the match.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Lashley entered Nick Aldis' office to pick his number for the Royal Rumble match. After selecting his number, Santos Escobar entered with his stablemates.

Lashley took one look at him and said that he hasn't forgotten what Santos did to him, indicating that he will be coming after Escobar in the future. Santos Escobar murmured something in Spanish as Lashley walked away.

Lashley and The Street Profits are set to come face-to-face with the Final Testament later on in the night. This comes after they were assaulted by the Authors of Pain a couple of weeks ago. It will be interesting to see what will happen in the potentially explosive encounter.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

