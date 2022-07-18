Bobby Lashley tweets warning to SummerSlam opponent 

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley recently sent out a warning to Theory ahead of their match at SummerSlam.

Theory and Lashley squared off in the Money in the Bank event earlier this month, where The All Mighty defeated the former to become the United States Champion. The two have been feuding for a while now and will presumably end their rivalry at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event on July 30.

Ahead of their scheduled match, The All Mighty took to Twitter to promise yet another beating for Mr. Money in the Bank. With the event only 13 days away at the time of Lashley's tweet, he couldn't help but remind the young superstar of his impending fate.

"13 days til I defend MY #USTitle and whoop @_Theory1’s a** again!! LET’S GO!" Lashley wrote.

Following his loss to Bobby Lashley, Theory won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the event after he was entered as the eighth participant. He has vowed to cash in at The Biggest Party of the Summer after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar clash in a Last Man Standing Match.

What was the fan response to Bobby Lashley's tweet?

The WWE Universe has also taken to Twitter to offer their response to the United States Champion.

One of The All Mighty's fans wished him a happy birthday and said that he was hyped for the match.

Another sent Lashley words of encouragement, telling him that The All Mighty era will never end.

One fan even suggested that Lashley take the Money in the Bank briefcase from Theory and cash it in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Team KAZ @TeamKAZ3 @fightbobby @_Theory1 Get theory to put up his mitb, then you cash in on Roman or lesnar and bring a top title to raw @fightbobby @_Theory1 Get theory to put up his mitb, then you cash in on Roman or lesnar and bring a top title to raw

Come SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley will look to secure his dominance over the youngest Money in the Bank winner in history and move on to better things in the weeks to come.

Do you think Lashley will walk out of SummerSlam with the US Title still wrapped around his waist? Let us know in the comments section below.

