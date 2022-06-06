Bobby Lashley victorious at WWE Hell in a Cell

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated his former manager MVP and The Giant Omos at Hell in a Cell in a two-on-one Handicap match.

The feud between Omos and Lashley began during the build to WrestleMania 38. After Lashley defeated Omos at the Grandest Stage of Them All, The Giant aligned with MVP, and the two set out to get revenge on The All Mighty. This saw the Nigerian score a victory over Lashley in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

A potential final showdown between the two was then set for Hell in a Cell, with MVP involved as Omos' partner in a Handicap match.

During the match, MVP tried to use some sneaky and underhanded tactics to down The All Mighty, whereas Omos tried to utilize his brute force. Lashley was almost counted out at one point after the Nigerian rammed him through the ringside barrier, but he managed to make it back into the ring and continue the match.

At the conclusion of the contest, Bobby Lashley submitted MVP with The Hurt Lock for the victory.

After the match, Lashley celebrated at ringside, grabbing a fan's replica WWE Championship and holding it above his head.

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley gets another run with the WWE Title. You can read more about The All Mighty by clicking here.

