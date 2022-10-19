Bobby Lashley wants 10-time World Champion for a first-ever match at WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke about his dream match at WrestleMania.

Lashley has been a prominent feature of the WWE roster since returning to the company back in 2018. The All Mighty has gone on to win the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the WWE Championship.

In a recent interview, Lashley said he was eager to feature in big-money matches at the Show of Shows. Bobby said that a WrestleMania matchup with The Rock would be iconic and attract eyeballs to the product. He also mentioned that he could also be open to facing The Beast Brock Lesnar at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"There's always some big names in the business and no matter what, I mean this is not my matchup, but The Rock is always huge, iconic figure. I think there's other people that are more in line. Brock is always a big one but you know this scene is always there. You know for me it's always the big matches. Everybody wants a good match." [1:13 - 1:44]

You can watch the full interview clip here:

Bobby Lashley destroyed Brock Lesnar on RAW this week

Exactly one week after Brock Lesnar attacked Bobby Lashley on RAW, the two Goliaths met once again this past Monday.

Lesnar's attack took a toll on the former WWE Champion, resulting in Seth Rollins winning the United States Championship. However, Lashley got his retribution this Monday as the two behemoths clashed once again. The two men clashed before Lesnar pushed The All Mighty into the ring post. Bobby soon countered an F5 to Spear Lesnar into the barricade and then slammed him onto the announcers table.

Several officials and superstars came out to restrain the two stars, and WWE later announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar would clash at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

