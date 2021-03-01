Top WWE star wants to beat Riddle and become double champion

Riddle won his first title on the main roster at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as he defeated Bobby Lashley to become United States champion. But it seems that Lashley is gunning for Riddle and wants to win back the title after he wins the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley has the chance to become WWE Champion for the very first time in his career on RAW this week when he faces The Miz for the title. Lashley had lost the US title to Riddle at Elimination Chamber, ending his 175-day reign.

While speaking to the media ahead of this week's RAW, Bobby Lashley was asked if he wants to win the United States title and become a double champion in WWE.

"You know, that would be beautiful. To win the WWE Championship and then go back and beat up Riddle and take the United States Championship - that would be huge. I never even thought about that. I've put all my focus towards The Miz at the time since I had that match. But, now that you say that, that might be something that we might have to sit down with The Hurt Business and decide if we want that title too. Because right now - like we've said many times before - we're in for the gold, man. We're trying to take them all."

Lashley wasn't pinned in that match at Elimination Chamber as Riddle pinned John Morrison, who was the third man in the match, to win the title.

Bobby Lashley in WWE over the last year

Bobby Lashley has had a strong year, which has seen him and the rest of The Hurt Business dominate RAW.

Advertisement

Lashley also had a shot at the WWE Championship at Backlash last year, where he faced Drew McIntyre for the title, but was unsuccessful in winning it.

The All-Mighty won the US title later in the year, defeating Apollo Crews, to win it for the second time in his WWE career.

A joke...just like what your title reign is gonna be remembered as. Two days. The Almighty Era is coming ⏱ #WWERaw #AndNew https://t.co/dmJGK8epBs — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 27, 2021

Please H/T SK Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.