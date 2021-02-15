Bobby Lashley wants WWE RAW star in The Hurt Business

Current United States Champion and member of The Hurt Business Bobby Lashley wants a current WWE RAW star in the faction. Lashley said that he wants to see Keith Lee in The Hurt Business.

Keith Lee was called up to the main roster in 2020 after a fantastic few months on NXT, where he won the NXT Championship and the North American title.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley was asked if he sees himself in Keith Lee. The United States Champion agreed and also stated that the former NXT Champion could benefit from a stint in The Hurt Business.

"Now that you say that, I kind of do. When I first came in, I was a major player. Then I hovered. At certain times I faced John Cena, Booker T. and JBL [John Bradshaw Layfield], but I never broke through to get that world title. Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others."

Keith Lee (whoop👏🏾 whoop👏🏾) vs Keith Lee (oops oops) pic.twitter.com/N6KN2xKcqG — Happy Valentine's LoveLee (@RealKeithLee) January 12, 2021

In the same interview, Bobby Lashley stated that there are no plans currently to disband The Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley in WWE over the last year

Bobby Lashley

After his forgettable storyline with Lana and Rusev, Bobby Lashley joined MVP to form The Hurt Business.

Shelton Benjamin joined later on, and the trip dominated RAW and RAW Underground for a few weeks. Cedric Alexander was then added to the faction.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley is the current United States Champion, having defeated Apollo Crews at last year's Payback pay-per-view. He is currently in his second reign as the US Champion in WWE.