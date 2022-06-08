"An a** whoopin" - Bobby Lashley warns current champion after huge segment on this week's RAW 

Bobby Lashley has sent a warning to the current WWE United States Champion, Theory.

Lashley, who could find himself challenging for the US Championship in the near future, seems confident that he is going to 'whoop' Theory when they eventually cross paths inside the ring.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion replied to a recent tweet from the 24-year-old to put him on notice. The All Mighty wrote:

I never met someone so excited about getting an a** whoopin. #hejustdoesntunderstand

Check out Bobby Lashley's tweet by clicking on this link.

Theory @_Theory1 ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY ALL DAY meets ALL MIGHTY 😤 https://t.co/o6oX3aQUT1

For the past few months, Lashley has been feuding against Omos, who recently allied with MVP.

Previously, MVP and Lashley worked together as members of The Hurt Business before the former WWE United States Champion betrayed his associate.

At the recent Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, The All Mighty defeated Omos and MVP in a Handicap Match. Prior to that, the former WWE Champion had beaten the Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 38, ending the latter's unbeaten streak in the process.

Fast forward to WrestleMania Backlash, Omos secured himself a huge win after beating Lashley via pinfall.

How did the WWE Universe react to Bobby Lashley's message for Theory?

Bobby Lashley has his sights set on the WWE Championship, but before challenging for a world title, The All Mighty could find himself in contention to win the US Championship.

WWE seems to be teasing a potential match between Lashley and Theory for the US Title at some point down the road. Responding to Lashley's tweets, the WWE Universe seemed to be in full support of The All Mighty.

Check out some of the replies below:

Becky Dooley 🕊💙 @Beckywhokid54 @fightbobby You LITERALLY kicking his butt outta the ring had me busted up laughing @fightbobby You LITERALLY kicking his butt outta the ring had me busted up laughing 😂

However, some fans were against the idea of Lashley challenging for the US Championship. Instead, they want the former WWE Champion to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

KingSean🇿🇦🔥 @Pops_Scuba @fightbobby But that's not the price you deserve Bobby ,you deserve the world championship @fightbobby But that's not the price you deserve Bobby ,you deserve the world championship https://t.co/CQTtxbO2yV

Steel @Steel_58_ @fightbobby Dont wast your time fighting underlings keep your eyes on the higher prize. Roman Reigns. @fightbobby Dont wast your time fighting underlings keep your eyes on the higher prize. Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen when Lashley and Theory will officially cross paths inside the squared circle.

