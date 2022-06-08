"An a** whoopin" - Bobby Lashley warns current champion after huge segment on this week's RAW 

Bobby Lashley has sent a warning to the current WWE United States Champion, Theory.
Lashley, who could find himself challenging for the US Championship in the near future, seems confident that he is going to 'whoop' Theory when they eventually cross paths inside the ring.
Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion replied to a recent tweet from the 24-year-old to put him on notice. The All Mighty wrote:
I never met someone so excited about getting an a** whoopin. #hejustdoesntunderstand
Check out Bobby Lashley's tweet by clicking on this link.
For the past few months, Lashley has been feuding against Omos, who recently allied with MVP.
Previously, MVP and Lashley worked together as members of The Hurt Business before the former WWE United States Champion betrayed his associate.
At the recent Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, The All Mighty defeated Omos and MVP in a Handicap Match. Prior to that, the former WWE Champion had beaten the Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 38, ending the latter's unbeaten streak in the process.
Fast forward to WrestleMania Backlash, Omos secured himself a huge win after beating Lashley via pinfall.
How did the WWE Universe react to Bobby Lashley's message for Theory?
Bobby Lashley has his sights set on the WWE Championship, but before challenging for a world title, The All Mighty could find himself in contention to win the US Championship.
WWE seems to be teasing a potential match between Lashley and Theory for the US Title at some point down the road. Responding to Lashley's tweets, the WWE Universe seemed to be in full support of The All Mighty.
Check out some of the replies below:
However, some fans were against the idea of Lashley challenging for the US Championship. Instead, they want the former WWE Champion to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
It remains to be seen when Lashley and Theory will officially cross paths inside the squared circle.