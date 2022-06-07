"I would say fully focused on kicking his a**" - Bobby Lashley sends a warning to top RAW star

Bobby Lashley recently sent a warning to the current United States Champion Theory on WWE RAW Talk.

The All Mighty is not a superstar to mess around with, whether it is inside or outside the ring. The 45-year-old has not only been at the top of sports entertainment but also mixed martial arts. He is a former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling world champion.

Last night, Bobby Lashley was abruptly interrupted by the United States Champion Theory as the former was addressing the crowd. He didn't like it and issued a warning to the 24-year-old on WWE RAW Talk:

"The guy had a lot going for me. The kid looks great, he's been wrestling. He's been killing it. Then he comes to me. The decisions we make in wrestling and this is just a bad decision for him. It's not the time... Kid, you have two options: turn away or turn back and bring me the title... I guess if he wants to step up for me, I've got a new title to go for... I would say fully focused on kicking his a** for coming out there and interrupting me while I was talking to the audience." (0:11 - 0:53)

It will be interesting to see if Theory can go past Lashley as he did with Ali at Hell in a Cell or will Lashley become a three-time United States Champion.

Bobby Lashley defeated MVP and Omos at Hell in a Cell

The animosity between Omos and Lashley reached its peak when MVP turned his back on his former business associate. A rivalry that started out as a match between two of the strongest men in the company quickly turned personal.

The night after WrestleMania 38 saw MVP turn against his long-time friend and business associate Lashley to align himself with The Nigerian Giant. MVP and Omos quickly gained the upper hand as the latter defeated Bobby Lashley in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

Last Sunday, Lashley stepped into the ring to face MVP and Omos in a 2-on-1 handicap match. However, the combined strength of The Nigerian Giant and his new associate was not enough to tumble The All Mighty.

The tide of the match changed when Lashley speared both Omos and MVP. Bobby went on to put MVP in The Hurt Lock, which got him the win. It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley goes for the Money in the Bank contract or challenges Theory for the United States Championship.

