Bobby Lashley and one other superstar set to return next week; Big rematch set up for RAW

Bobby Lashley was not present on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The All Mighty was last seen on the previous episode of the red brand where he destroyed Xavier Woods in the first Hell in a Cell match on RAW in 10 years. The WWE Champion was probably recuperating after two nights of hellish matches.

Lashley isn't the only superstar making a return. His opponent from last week, Xavier Woods will also feature on next week's episode.

In fact, WWE have announced a huge rematch for next week's RAW, which will see Xavier Woods looking for revenge upon Bobby Lashley. Unlike last time, this will not be inside Hell in a Cell and instead will be a simple one-on-one match.

This all seems to be part of a bigger storyline revolving around The New Day, Kofi Kingston, and the Hurt Business. It looks like MVP is trying to get Kofi to switch sides.

However, Kofi's strong values on loyalty, friendship, and family have prevented him from considering the idea. We will have to see if his mind changes in the coming weeks.

Bobby Lashley will face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank

Bobby Lashley finally ended his long-running feud with Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell. The All Mighty successfully defeated the Scottish Warrior for the third consecutive time, and even ensured that the latter would never challenge him again.

One would think that this meant a well-deserved break was in store for Bobby Lashley. However, the challengers keep coming out from under the woodworks.

This time Kofi Kingston goaded the WWE Champion into accepting his challenge for a title match at Money in the Bank after reminding him that he is the only person to have successfully pinned him since he became champion.

Who do you think will come out of this bout on top? Will Kofi Kingston become a two-time WWE Champion, or will Bobby Lashley continue his reign of dominance? Let us know in the comments section below.

