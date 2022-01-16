Bobby Lashley will respond to Brock Lesnar on RAW this week

Bobby Lashley will be on RAW this week to address Brock Lesnar's comments.

The two behemoths faced off last week in the ring after The All Mighty won a fatal four-way match to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. In the face-to-face encounter, Lashley mentioned that it was an honor to be standing in the same ring as Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate, however, blew off those compliments, cracking jokes at the expense of Lashley.

This Monday on RAW, Lashley will take to the ring alongside MVP to respond to Brock Lesnar’s comments and share his plans for the colossal showdown at the Royal Rumble scheduled for later this month in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE Monday Night RAW will be emanating from the BOK Center Arena in Tulsa, OK on January 17.

The show will also feature Becky Lynch sharing her thoughts on challenger Doudrop and the fallout from RK-Bro's unsuccessful title defense last week.

The Beast Incarnate called Bobby Lashley a "Brock Lesnar wannabe"

Both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been dominant competitors in and out of the WWE. However, the two titans never faced off in singles competition throughout their long, successful careers.

Last week on RAW, the two men came face-to-face in the same ring. While Lashley was respectful to Brock, The Beast Incarnate was in no mood for respect. He went on to crack jokes about not knowing who Lashley was.

The WWE Champion then proceeded to say that the two men never crossed paths because Bobby Lashley could never perform at the same level as Brock Lesnar. He stated that Lashley would find it very difficult to beat him at the Rumble because he was just a "Brock Lesnar wannabe."

The war of words between the two men has already taken this dream feud to another level. The best part is, we haven't even heard all that much from Paul Heyman and MVP yet, and they're supposed to be the masters of the mic in this dynamic.

