"Don’t know if I’m supposed to say that" - Bobby Lashley speaks honestly about WWE breaking up Hurt Business 

Bobby Lashley has opened up about WWE's decision to break up The Hurt Business. The WWE Champion stated that The Hurt Business breaking up hurt him.

The Hurt Business was formed by MVP and Bobby Lashley last year. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were added to the faction later on, and the four men were the most dominant superstars on the Red brand. But a few weeks prior to WrestleMania 37, Alexander and Benjamin were ejected from the faction.

While speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bobby Lashley sounded dejected about the decision to break up The Hurt Business.

“You know it hurt my heart. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that. But it hurt my heart because it was something very special. In the wrestling business, it’s very seldom that a really special thing like that comes together where you can see that energy and people really get behind it. And they were. But ultimately, business is business sometimes. And originally the Hurt Business was started by MVP and myself. Then we brought some people on that really deserved a chance. They took it and they ran with it. But the Business is not over.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bobby Lashley stated that The Hurt Business isn't over as a group and that there will be some adjustments made to the group. He said that fans would learn about it in the coming weeks.

Bobby Lashley as WWE Champion

Fun Fact..Bobby Lashley is the first African American WWE Champion to retain the WWE Title at #Wrestlemania. Congratulations to Bobby! pic.twitter.com/PN6duMXDjk — Kevin (@mhkm1000) April 11, 2021

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship for the very first time on the March 1st episode of RAW. He defended his title a week later against The Miz and won it.

Lashley faced Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 and beat the Scotsman convincingly at the show. McIntyre, though, will have another shot at the title when he faces Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.