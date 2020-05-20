Body found at Venice Beach confirmed to be of Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard went missing earlier this week at Venice Beach after being caught in a strong rip current. Ever since the unfortunate incident, a rescue operation to find him was being carried out.

After countless hours of efforts by the divers and lifeguards, a body washed up on Venice beach early on Wednesday morning. The investigators earlier reported that the body found matched the description of the former WWE Superstar.

In the latest and very unfortunate update on the situation, CBS LA’s Tina Patel has reported the confirmation of the identity of Gaspard’s body.

"BREAKING: @LACoLifeguards confirm body found washed up on Venice Beach this morning matches that of WWE star Shad Gaspard, who went missing Sunday afternoon."

Shad was swimming in the water of the Venice Beach on Sunday with his son when a large wave hit. He immediately instructed the lifeguards to first rescue his 10-year-old son. While they were successful in saving him, Shad went missing after a strong riptide pulled him under the water.

We at Sportskeeda extend our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of the former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard.