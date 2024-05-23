Bollywood star Varun Dhawan reacts to The Rock looking unrecognizable in new photo

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has reacted to The Rock's insane transformation for his new movie, The Smashing Machine. He seemed quite impressed with The Great One's new look.

It isn't a secret that Varun Dhawan is a massive WWE fan. He used to watch WWE religiously as a kid and is a big fan of Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock recently shared a picture from his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine. Fans had nothing but praise for the movie's makeup team for the work it did on the WWE veteran's look. Varun Dhawan also seemed beyond impressed with the look.

Check out his reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Varun Dhawan once schooled a fan for calling him out after he praised The Rock's movie

Back in August 2019, Varun Dhawan posted a tweet heaping big praise on The Brahma Bull's movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. A fan responded to the tweet and criticized him for promoting Hollywood movies and "giving Americans money." The fan also claimed that Dhawan doesn't do content-driven movies.

Dhawan wasn't thrilled with the troll and decided to hit back in his next tweet. Here's how he called out the fan's hypocrisy:

"Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed 🛌."

Expand Tweet

The Rock recently played a massive role at WrestleMania XL. He was an integral part of the main event scene on both nights of The Show of Shows. He gave his all but couldn't succeed in helping Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes in the end.

After 'Mania, the former WWE Champion confronted Cody Rhodes on RAW in a tense encounter. It is quite possible that the two megastars will collide somewhere down the line.