Boogeyman shares his WWE status; reveals what Vince McMahon told the locker room about him

Boogeyman is easily one of the scariest characters that were portrayed in the WWE. He was known for eating and feeding worms to his opponents. He was one of Vince McMahon's most valued Superstar before calling it a day and moving away from a regular wrestling role.

Is Boogeyman still in WWE?

Boogeyman was on The Ryback Show recently. On the show, the WWE star spoke about his time in the company and what exactly his role is. The last time Boogeyman was seen on Vince McMahon's show on the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary.

"Yeah, I'm still under contract – still under the Legend's Contract. They had me going down [to Florida]. Myself, Mark Henry, Ricky Steamboat, Nia Jax, Jimmy Hart – we sold [WrestleMania 36] tickets at the Tampa Stadium down there prior to the pandemic. So, that was my last thing with them. But as far as TV-wise, it was the RAW 25th Anniversary."

Boogeyman on Vince McMahon's conversation

On the show, Boogeyman spoke about many backstage stories and altercations with Vince McMahon. In one such conversation, Vince McMahon told every member of the locker room to fear Boogeyman.

"I don't know if that was the case, but I kind of started taking notes of only guys wrestling me and getting fired. And if you recall, there was a production meeting one time and Vince gathered everybody around the ring and had me in the center of the ring. The first degree of The Boogeyman and the whole bit he said, 'You see that guy? You see that f---ing guy? God da--it, he eats worms for Christ's sake. Everybody on this roster better fear him! And Boogeyman, God da--it, I give you permission to make them fear you if they don't fear you! It was everybody in talent. They were around the ring and he's got Big Show, Taker, all the big names, Benoit. That was the list of people. So, I know Vince had big plans for The Boogeyman." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

During the interview, Boogeyman even spoke about Bray Wyatt and said that he would love a chance to face The Fiend in a match.