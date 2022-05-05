"It's got to be right" – Booker T on addition of WWE star to The Bloodline

WWE legend Booker T thinks The Bloodline doesn't need another member, but certain situations may require the addition of a new member, who could be an NXT star.

The Bloodline, the faction of Roman Reigns and The Usos, has been together since 2020. Jey Uso first joined Reigns, and Jey's brother Jimmy was later added to the faction. The trio currently has a few titles, with Reigns holding the WWE and Universal Championship, while The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said The Bloodline is currently perfect, but the addition of Solo Sikoa, the brother of The Usos, could be an option down the line:

"You know what, I'm not going to sit here and say, 'I'll be surprised if I saw something like that.' But, I would not want to just start adding members to The Bloodline. It ain't broke. I was reading, I think, Naomi was considering – considering putting her in The Bloodline at one point. And you go, 'What does that do to The Bloodline? What does that going to bring to The Bloodline?' It's just going to add up another element, the element that we need - that's the question."

He continued:

"I do know this, there's enough Samoans out there to where if Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and the family were to be in a predicament to insert certain factors at certain times, I can tell you this, (it) wouldn't be a bad idea. I can see him (Solo Sikoa) make an arrival in some aspect. I just think it's got to be right. If something was to happen and we need to shift gears, yeah... (but) 'if it's not broke don't fix it.'" (From 1:09:40 to 1:11:14)

Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut last year and is currently a part of NXT.

Naomi on joining The Bloodline in WWE

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi, a part of the Anoa'i family through her marriage to Jimmy Uso, isn't in a hurry to join The Bloodline:

"It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there (into The Bloodline) because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

The SmackDown star said she's interested in joining The Bloodline but thinks it should be at the right time and has to be "done properly."

