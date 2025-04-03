Booker T addresses real-life heat with WWE legend

Booker T worked for WCW from 1993 to 2001 before joining WWE. In a recent interview, the wrestling legend opened up about his past issues with William Regal.

Regal had two spells with WCW between 1992 and 2000. The Englishman returned to WWE in 2000 and became a member of Booker T's King's Court stable in 2006. Fit Finlay, Hornswoggle, and Sharmell were also part of the group.

Speaking to Xfinity, Booker T named Regal when asked to discuss someone he had real-life heat with:

"William Regal was a guy that I almost got in a fight with the first time I saw him. Why I'd wanna get into a fight with him, I don't know, I don't know. At the end of the day, me, Finlay, and Regal, and my wife [Sharmell], The King's Court, oh my God, we had a great time together. Never in a million years would I have imagined something like that happening!" [2:45 – 3:05]

Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray) faced The Blue Bloods (Bobby Eaton and William Regal) in several WCW tag team matches in 1995. Eight years later, Regal and Lance Storm defeated Booker and Goldust for the WWE World Tag Team Championship on RAW.

Booker T's approach to helping WWE's next stars

Three decades on from their first match against each other, Booker T and William Regal have important roles in WWE. Booker is an NXT commentator and a mentor on the A&E show LFG, while Regal is WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Booker added that he tries to teach the next generation of wrestlers to make a name for themselves by standing out:

"I try to teach my students the intangibles, what it's gonna take for them to actually stand out among so many thousands and thousands of people trying to get into this business. It's something that I tell all of my students. There's no wrong way of doing it as long as you do it right, and there's so many different ways to do it right. So many." [3:14 – 3:33]

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also runs the Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion in Houston, Texas. Roxanne Perez is among the biggest names to train at the wrestling school.

Please credit Xfinity and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

