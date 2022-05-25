Booker T says if he were in WWE's situation on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout, he would have done the same

Booker T recently commented on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from RAW. He has said that he agrees with how WWE has handled the situation and at the end of the day. "It's just business."

Booker, on his weekly Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, said that WWE was right in suspending the two superstars indefinitely, stripping them of their belts, and burying them on TV. He also claimed that if someone were to do this on his Reality of Wrestling promotion, they would get fired.

The five-time WCW Champion recalled a similar situation he had to face as incharge of a wrestling promotion and how he dealt with it -

"One of my wrestlers went out there and totally went against the grain one night after I set him up to win. I told him to pack his bags and I never want to see him again because that’s not the way this works. I give you a script and you want to go out there and go off script, this is what happens, you get fired. It’s just that simple." (H/T NoDQ.com)

Booker T went on to elaborate on why WWE took such serious action against the former Women's Tag Team Champion, and he thinks it is just business -

"I don’t think anything personal towards Naomi or Sasha. You know, this is business. A lot of people are commenting on it like it’s personal, like WWE has an ax to grind against Sasha and Naomi. I really don’t think that’s it.” (H/T NoDQ.com)

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the 16 May 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW after they were announced to be part of that night's main event. They reportedly walked into Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis room, left their belts on his desk, and walked out of the arena.

The match hastily shifted to be a singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch for the opportunity to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Booker T wants to hear both sides of the argument before making his mind up

On the same podcast, Booker T also said that he wants to hear from Sasha Banks and Naomi about the situation.

"I want to hear from Sasha Banks. I want to hear from Naomi in some form. I mean, normally these young people these days, the first thing that happens, they want to put it on Twitter. We ain’t seen nothing from Naomi and Sasha. I think until we hear their side, it’s kind of hard to really dive all the way into it.” said Booker T (h/t WrestlingNews)

It would be interesting to see how this situation unfolds. Do Sasha Banks and Naomi see their future away from WWE, or will Vince McMahon's company lure the talent back?

