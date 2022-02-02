"She was talking nonsense" - Booker T on his argument with WWE Superstar at Royal Rumble

WWE legend Booker T has lifted the lid on his argument with Sonya Deville at the Royal Rumble show, where he called the Official out for her conflict of interest.

Deville has been an on-screen authority figure in WWE since last year, alongside Adam Pearce. She has been in a feud with SmackDown Superstar Naomi over the last few months, and they had their first singles match last week on the Blue brand.

Booker T discussed his argument with Sonya Deville at the Royal Rumble pre-show this past Saturday on his Hall of Fame podcast. The WWE legend believes that Deville's two roles in the company, as an authority figure and in-ring performer, are a conflict of interest.

"She was talking nonsense. I'm just going to call it out. You can't have it both ways. If I wasn't on that show, nobody is going to do it and call it as it is and say exactly how it's supposed to be said. It's a conflict of interest. How are you going to be calling the shots and getting in the ring at the same time? Me, personally, I know about conflicts of interest - I do it all time (laughs). I'm an expert at it.

"Me and Sonya go way back, all the way back to Tough Enough. She was one of my pupils. So I just want to keep the checks and balances in the right place. I'm not going to go on television and not give the people exactly what they want," said Booker T. (From 39:20 to 40:26)

Deville had explained that when she had her jacket on she was an authority figure, thereby barring any superstar from touching her. But she is an in-ring performer when her jacket was off.

How did Sonya Deville fare at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble?

Steven @steviebreech Right off the bat, Sonya Deville is getting GRILLED by Booker T on her decision to enter tonight's 30-Woman #RoyalRumble Match. youtu.be/eQ9tM0YpLYI Right off the bat, Sonya Deville is getting GRILLED by Booker T on her decision to enter tonight's 30-Woman #RoyalRumble Match. youtu.be/eQ9tM0YpLYI https://t.co/m1rOrolRxz

Deville entered the women's Royal Rumble match at No.11, but instead of proceeding to the ring, she sat ringside at the commentary table.

She got into the ring after the entry of Cameron, who is Naomi's former tag team partner, and eliminated her.

Naomi got her comeuppance when she entered at No.14 and eliminated Deville. But the WWE Official got her revenge by eliminating Naomi from the match, despite not being a part of proceedings at that time.

Edited by Alan John