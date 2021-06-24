"I hated it" - Booker T on what he asked Vince McMahon to change 

Booker T has recalled his dislike for the rap theme that WWE gave him and his request to Vince McMahon to change it. The former WCW World Champion was unhappy about coming out to the rap theme, which WWE used to promote their rap album.

In a recent interview with Brandon F. Walker, Booker T discussed his meeting with Vince McMahon about returning to his old theme song. The WWE Chairman wanted him to use it for a while to help promote WWE's album.

"I had one of the, ‘Booker T, Can You Dig It?’ And they made me use that music for about a month, and I hated it. I hated coming out to that rap music, it just wasn’t me. I just didn’t feel [it]. I went to Vince McMahon and said, ‘Vince, I need my old music back’. And because we were promoting the album, he said, ‘Just ride with it a little longer and we’ll get your old music back’. And it was so refreshing getting my old music back.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Booker T also stated that he had creative input in picking the theme song during his stint in WCW.

Booker T's WWE career

Booker T had a glorious career in WWE following his switch from WCW. A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T won a number of titles in WWE and is a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Apart from being an in-ring performer, Booker T was also a commentator and an on-screen General Manager of SmackDown. He appears frequently as a pre-show panelist for various WWE pay-per-views, while he was also an analyst on FOX's Backstage show.

Booker T was first inducted into the Hall of Fame for his singles career in 2013 and then later as part of the Harlem Heat tag team in 2019.

Thank you @WWE for this incredible honor and thank you to all the fans of #HarlemHeat! #HallofFame https://t.co/vxg8GQnbFe — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) March 11, 2019

