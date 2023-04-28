Booker T believes 23-year-old performer will become a "major star in the business"

Booker T believes that Tiffany Stratton could become a "major star in the business."

One of the most impressive female athletes on the NXT roster has been Tiffany Stratton. Her impressive in-ring skills have also earned her an NXT Women's Championship match against Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez. Despite being on the losing side of the bout, Stratton put on an impressive showing that has drawn a lot of praise from several people.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was all praise for Tiffany Stratton stating that she is set to be a major star in the business.

"The main event was awesome. The girls went out there and rocked it. Indi is definitely finding her place being champion. Indi has been working her butt off to finally get to that point. I’m so happy to see Indi in that position in there with another one of mine, Roxanne Perez, and then Tiffany Stratton, she’s definitely somebody that’s going to be a major star in the business."

He continued:

"I mean, she is just on the cusp of figuring this thing out and really being able to blow it totally out of the water. But watching those girls go out there and perform, it was awesome.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Booker T believes Carmelo Hayes needs a little more time in NXT

Carmelo Hayes recently defended the NXT Championship at Spring Breakin' against Grayson Waller. Hayes managed to defeat the Arrogant Aussie in an exciting contest.

During the same podcast episode, Booker T said that Carmelo Hayes still needs a little more time in NXT before he is promoted to the main roster.

“Carmelo Hayes, same thing, but I see Carmelo Hayes perhaps needing maybe a little bit more seasoning before moving to that next level and representing that brand just a little bit longer, just to have a little bit more staying power, just to be a little bit stronger when you do make that move.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Carmelo Hayes and Tiffany Stratton are both worthy enough to be the future of NXT. While Hayes is already the NXT Champion, it's only a matter of time before Stratton wins gold.

