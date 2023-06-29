Booker T believes 23-year-old WWE star can have "a hell of a run" as world champion

As one of WWE's most experienced and respected performers, Booker T has an eye for talent. One star that he feels has the potential to reach the top is Nikkita Lyons.

The 23-year-old has been part of the company since 2021. Despite her limited experience in the business, she has already impressed many fans and company higher-ups with her performances.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that Lyons could climb the ladder of success in NXT and capture the brand's top title soon.

"As far as I’m concerned. She’s [Lyons] got a lot of talent, she’s got a lot of upside. Her in-ring prowess is on-point. She’s a bigger girl. Her abilities, man, it’s unbelievable for someone of her stature. She could be champion in NXT, no problem. The thing is, what I see with Nikkita if she does get the championship, who’s gonna beat her? That’s the thing I’m wondering her. She could go on a hell of a run." (H/T Fightful)

Lyons has been out of action with an injury since January 2023. The up-and-coming star's last match came against Jakara Jackson on NXT Level Up.

WWE star Nikkita Lyons comments on the seriousness of her injury

Before her injury, Lyons received widespread praise from viewers and fellow professionals as she went toe-to-toe with many of NXT's rising stars.

After it was revealed that she would be out of action for the foreseeable future, the 23-year-old took to social media and revealed the extent of her injury.

"ACL & Meniscus are torn. This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there," posted Lyons.

Besides Lyons, WWE has assembled a strong roster of promising young female stars on NXT, including Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Tiffany Stratton.

