"I don’t think this show is about the wrestling" - Location for Roman Reigns' next title defense questioned by WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

Last Saturday, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against company newcomer Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Whilst previous events in the Middle Eastern country have proved to be polarizing, Booker T stated on his Hall of Fame podcast why the match is perfect for this show in particular.

"I like that it’s being done at Crown Jewel. Crown Jewel is not your typical WWE show. It’s not your typical WWE fans or anything like that. Those guys over there, their expense is WrestleMania jacked up, in a lot of different ways, especially from the firework perspective. Those guys go all out. They love some pyro over there. I don’t think this show is about the wrestling matches that we per se here in the States would be clamoring for or anything like that. But those guys over there, they’re gonna love it." H/T Wrestling Headlines

The Head of The Table has been sitting atop the WWE ladder as World Champion for over 2 years now, and whilst the best of the best have been unable to defeat him, maybe a bit of luck on the part of Logan is what is needed to dethrone Reigns.

Roman Reigns thinks Logan Paul is igonorant

Given how dominant the Tribal Chief has been in recent years and with the social media star having only wrestled twice in WWE, the outcome of their match seems likely to be a forgone conclusion.

During an interview with SecondsOut, Roman was asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul challenging him for his world championship.

"It's just ignorance, man," Roman Reigns said. "It's fine from afar, but when I'm sitting on the same stage and I'm hear some of that dumb sh*t spewed out, of course it's gonna anger me and things are gonna pop off. But at the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul, YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

WWE @WWE See how the WWE Universe was turned upside down this past weekend as @WWERomanReigns and @LoganPaul announced their battle at WWE Crown Jewel. See how the WWE Universe was turned upside down this past weekend as @WWERomanReigns and @LoganPaul announced their battle at WWE Crown Jewel. https://t.co/PVKTinxdRI

Whilst Roman Reigns has been the top guy in the company for many years, his current run as the undisputed Universal Champion has seen him enter a new stratosphere of dominance, holding the Universal title for over 750 days.

Will Logan Paul shock the world at Crown Jewel and beat Roman Reigns? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

