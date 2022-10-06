Booker T believes that RAW star's 6-month title reign will end at Extreme Rules 2022 (Exclusive)

Booker T stood alongside wrestling legend Bill Apter to make his picks for Extreme Rules 2022 this Saturday. It's a vital premium live event that will set the course for the rest of the year's programming. The Hall of Famer believes that a half-year-long title reign will end.

So which superstar from RAW has been champion for a little over six months now? None other than top star Bianca Belair. She won the RAW Women's Title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and is now set for her biggest match since then as she takes on her old rival Bayley in a ladder match this Saturday. Not only that, but this will be the first singles ladder match between two women in WWE history.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Booker T said that he expects Bayley to make a statement at Extreme Rules and become the new RAW Women's Champion.

"For some reason, I'm going to go with Bayley in this match. I think it would be a moment to make a statement in a match like that," he said. (2:17-2:28)

Will Booker T's prediction about Bayley come true?

Bayley's absence for a year has made many forget that she is the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion of all time. Booker T could be spot on with his prediction as Damage CTRL has been one of the focal points of RAW.

With Dakota Kai and IYO SKY already becoming the Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley can complete the trio and make them an all-champion faction if she defeats Bianca Belair.

Some believe that the ladder match stipulation will benefit Bayley as it means she can dethrone Belair without outright pinning her. Bayley pinned Belair at Clash at the Castle - becoming the first woman to do so in 2022.

