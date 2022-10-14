Booker T blasts ex-WWE commentator for calling wrestling "fake"; says he shouldn't be allowed in the business

WWE legend Booker T has lashed out at former RAW commentator Jimmy Smith for calling pro wrestling fake.

Jimmy Smith was recently released from WWE as a commentator on RAW. Smith was previously a commentator for MMA before making the switch to pro wrestling in 2021.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about recent remarks by Smith where he said that he played the role of a commentator on the Red brand and shouldn't be called a commentator. The two-time Hall of Famer said that Smith did a good job as an announcer but attacked him for his comments about pro wrestling.

"When I see his comments after, you know, leaving WWE, it just kind of disturbs me as far as letting guys like a Jimmy Smith into our business ever again. He came in to get paid to do a job, but then to leave the job to want to disparage it is, you know, it's beyond me," said Booker T. [29:20-29:42]

He continued:

"I don't even know why, first and foremost, but Jimmy Smith says how he wasn't paid to be a commentator, he was paid to play one on TV, which is true. But is that something you've got to go out on your show and talk about? Is that something that people really need to know about? [Smith said] He wasn't paid to commentate fights, he was paid to commentate fake wrestling matches. You know when I hear people talk like that after they've gotten paid from this business, I think you should never let a guy like Jimmy Smith in the wrestling business or anyone like him ever again," said Booker T. [29:43-30:17]

The Hall of Famer said that people like Jimmy Smith think that pro wrestlers are a "bunch of fake guys" who go out there to play a game.

What did Jimmy Smith say about being a commentator in WWE?

Smith, while speaking on MMA on SiriusXM show, said that he was playing a commentator's character on RAW, "pretending to commentate on fake fights."

He stated that commentators in WWE will not be able to do in-depth analysis and will also not tell fans what they can't see on their television screens.

Jimmy Smith @jimmysmithmma Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing! Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!

Smith was replaced in the RAW commentary panel by Kevin Patrick, who is part of a two-man commentary team alongside Corey Graves.

Is Booker T right to be angry with Jimmy Smith's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes