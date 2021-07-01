"I’m hoping Bobby Lashley goes out there and beats the hell out of Kofi Kingston" - Two-time Hall of Famer on Money in the Bank match

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face Kofi Kingston at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. WWE legend Booker T wants Lashley to "beat the hell out of" Kingston at the event.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained how he would like to see the match between The All Mighty and the New Day member go down.

He believes the WWE Champion should win the match quickly and it shouldn't "be a competition".

“I’m hoping Bobby Lashley goes out there and beats the hell out of Kofi Kingston (laughs) like a heavyweight is supposed to do. You go out there and you beat on this man, and you beat on this man, and you beat on him until he says, ‘Please, just don’t beat me anymore.’ That’s the way I feel this thing should work out. For me, this match should be like Bobby is playing ‘Beat The Clock’ (laughs). It’s got to be quick, man, straight into the Hurt Lock, the one punch, right into the Hurt Lock. It isn’t going to be a competition. That’s my prediction,” said Booker T. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank

There ya go @TrueKofi!! Finally showing something other than pancakes and twerking!



See you at #MITB. Bring THIS Kofi. #WWERaw https://t.co/0PhxHWpaGm — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 22, 2021

The WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank pay-per-view will only be the second time the two have faced off in a singles match.

The last time these two WWE Superstars faced each other in a singles match was in May, on an episode of RAW, where Kingston defeated Lashley.

Both superstars have held the WWE Championship once, with Kofi Kingston winning the title at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, while Bobby Lashley won it for the very first time earlier this year.

Money in the Bank will take place on July 18, 2021 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

We got @bobbylashley on vacation and @the305mvp out here sleeping on the job…ain’t this some sh*t…😴

And I thought y’all were the Hurt Business. Smdh… pic.twitter.com/rcBGIapPj7 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) June 29, 2021

Edited by Kaushik Das