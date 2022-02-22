Booker T on controversy over Brock Lesnar beating every African-American WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at fans who pointed out that Brock Lesnar defeated all African-American WWE Champions. The legend feels that the argument is stupid and that Lesnar has beaten everybody, regardless of their race.

After the Elimination Chamber show, where Brock Lesnar became WWE Champion once again, fans on social media criticized the company for having Lesnar beat yet another African-American champion in Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate had previously ended the world title reigns of The Rock, Big E, and Kofi Kingston.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, host Brad Gilmore discussed with Booker T about fans being unhappy at Brock Lesnar on social media for defeating yet another African-American WWE Champion. The Hall of Famer rubbished those comments, arguing that Lesnar has defeated several white champions and felt that race should not be brought into it.

"Well, he's beaten every white guy too, hasn't he?" said Booker T. [44:30 to 44:34]

He continued:

"That's not even a conversation that should be had. That's stupid. People want to bring race into - he beat the black guys, he beat the white guys too. Just because he beat the black guys it's a problem? I mean, what color do you want them to be? He'll beat them too. It just makes no sense, to make that a conversation. For that to be something on Twitter, thrown around from a negative perspective about Brock Lesnar, making him a racist. I don't even know if that was the conversation, making him a racist, but that's what it sounds like," said the Hall of Famer. [44:45 to 45:28]

You can check out the Hall of Fame Podcast below:

Booker T stated that Lesnar beat everybody and that too in convincing fashion.

Brock Lesnar's seventh WWE Championship reign began at Elimination Chamber

One month after losing the title to Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble show, Lesnar regained the title inside the Elimination Chamber. Lashley had to be removed from the match after suffering an injury, following which The Beast Incarnate ran roughshod over the others in the Chamber.

Lesnar eliminated Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles, and finally Austin Theory to win the title for the seventh time in his career. He has now won 10 world titles in the company, which includes three Universal Championship reigns apart from the seven WWE Championship reigns.

The champion will put his title on the line at WrestleMania 38 when he and Roman Reigns face off in a Winner Take All match.

Edited by Debottam Saha