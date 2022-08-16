Booker T says current AEW star would've stayed in WWE "if the situation was right"

According to 2-time Hall of Famer Booker T, former WWE Superstar Cesaro would've been in the company if the "situation was right for him."

Cesaro left WWE in February this year after his contract expired. He is currently signed with AEW, where he goes by his real name Claudio Castagnoli. The one-time United States Champion was with the company for 11 years.

In a recent episode of his Hall of Fame show, Booker T praised Cesaro and said that he would love to see the ROH World Champion back in the company. The Hall of Famer feels that Cesaro would've still been in the company under the right circumstances.

"I was talking about Cesaro - I felt like Cesaro, I think he would've stayed in WWE if the situation was right for him. The situation wasn't right and he moved on, and hopefully he's happy. And I'm sure if Tony Khan is smart, he would've locked him up for a minute. I said it before, if I could've had that guy on my team, I'm going to have him on my team. I would love to see a guy like him come back," said Booker T. [From 58:55 to 59:25]

Booker T said that there are certain released stars whom he doesn't want to see in the company, but he didn't name them.

Claudio Castagnoli is grateful for his time in WWE

Cesaro failed to reach the top of the Stamford-based promotion. Despite that, the ROH World Champion is grateful for his time in the company.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Castagnoli had nothing but praise and expressed his gratitude for his former employer in a recent interview.

“All the memories, they matter. I’m grateful for everything I have accomplished and I’m grateful for all those opportunities," said Castagnoli.

He also said that he knew what he wanted to do after leaving the company, which was to join AEW. After his contract expired, he debuted at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali