WWE legend reveals why Brock Lesnar could join AEW

Booker T believes there's a chance that Brock Lesnar could join AEW and end his long association with WWE.

Booker T recently discussed rumors about Brock Lesnar joining AEW on his Hall of Fame podcast. The WWE legend believes anything can happen and hasn't ruled out a move to AEW for The Beast Incarnate. He thinks that Lesnar is at a point in his career where he has to look at the financial aspect of things as well.

"There's always a chance (of Brock Lesnar joining AEW). If there's a check, there's always a chance anything can happen. The thing is Brock Lesnar is at the stage of his career where it's about securing things and locking things up, I think. Is it improbable that something like that could happen? Of course not. Right now, you've got to sit back and wait on it to happen. I know the rumors are flying around right now, and right now - I've said it once and I'll say it a thousand times - this is the closest it's been since WCW and WWE wars, and the guys going from one spot over to the other side. Anything can happen right now," said Booker T about Brock Lesnar's potential move to AEW.

Booker T thinks there are a lot of opportunities in the pro wrestling world. He believes that the current pro wrestling landscape is the best it's been in the history of the business.

Brock Lesnar's last run with WWE

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE, with his last match with the company coming at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

WWE originally wanted a deal set for Brock for SummerSlam and ended up pivoting to Cena for the main event. https://t.co/h4rldbysWl — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 20, 2021

Lesnar's last run with WWE say him feud with Drew McIntyre, losing the WWE Championship to the Scottish star. He had a memorable run at the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, which helped set-up the clash between him and McIntyre for WrestleMania.

Edited by Greg Bush