Booker T on major changes that could happen to WWE women's division after Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks WWE's women's division could face changes under the new leadership of the company.

Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE has caused a sea of changes in the company, with Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon taking over as the co-CEO's. Triple H, meanwhile, has become the new head of creative, taking over from Vince McMahon.

While discussing the state of the women's division in WWE on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that the company could bring back the Evolution show, while also building up the women's division.

"I think that's one thing that's gonna change a little bit too in WWE now, you know, maybe since Vince has stepped away. The Evolution pay-per-view, the women having their time to shine, building that women's division back to what it was when they actually had the Evolution pay-per-view. I think something like that would definitely be in order now, which, you know, I don't think there's any limits. I don't think that... the sky's the limit right now as far as what they can do. I can be wrong. We'll find out," said the legend. [From 49:15 to 49:48]

The all-women's Evolution pay-per-view was held just once, back in 2018.

Triple H is not in favor of another Evolution show in WWE

Triple H, in an interview last year, stated that he isn't keen on producing another all-women show in the future.

“Haven’t we already done them? It’s a funny thing to me. So, equality is equality. Equality is not, ‘I want my own show’. Equality is not, ‘We have to have our own program’. If I told you that I was making an all men’s program and I didn’t want women on it, it would be criticized. And I’m not saying that’s right or wrong," said Triple H.

The new head of creative, though, didn't close the door for another all-women show, but stated that it's not a "must-have" for the company.

