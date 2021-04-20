"Is money worth ruining your career over?" - WWE legend on CM Punk's rumored match

Booker T has argued that a match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe is not a good idea at the moment. Punk teased a match on social media following Samoa Joe's WWE release.

Booker T's Hall of Fame show co-host Brad Gilmore discussed the possibility of Samoa Joe and CM Punk facing each other in a pro wrestling ring.

Gilmore threw up the idea of the match being streamed on a platform like Triller, just like the boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. Booker T was not a fan of this proposal and explained why:

"I'm not saying there's money in it, but is money worth ruining your career over? We haven't seen CM Punk in, what, 7 years, inside the ring? You put him inside the ring in a pay-per-view crowd? (Gilmore states that CM Punk could do a match with Samoa Joe as they have wrestled a thousand times against each other) If somebody is going to pay pay-per-view money, it's going to be like the blood match they had on Dynamite with Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. It's going to have to be something like that. It's going to have to go there and bring a whole lot of noise - and I don't see that happening."

Booker T stated that the match could be a "debacle" and "ruin everything" for CM Punk. The two-time Hall of Famer joked that Punk and Joe should wrestle for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk

Anything is possible. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021

CM Punk recently opened the door for a match with Samoa Joe, stating that "anything is possible" in the future.

Punk and Joe had a great rivalry in Ring of Honor and wrestled each other a number of times in the 2000s.

