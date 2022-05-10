"Doing a hell of a job" - Booker T on how Cody Rhodes is different in his current WWE run

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes is a more mature and polished Superstar compared to his previous run in the company, as per Booker T.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and has had a few fantastic matches, especially against Seth Rollins. His current character is different from the one he portrayed in the company in 2016, while his in-ring work has also changed.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was full of praise for Cody Rhodes and how The American Nightmare has changed to make the fans feel a certain way about him.

"He [Cody Rhodes] is a different worker. He's matured, he's more polished, he's more seasoned. He's just not going out there, running around doing something just because he can do it. Now he's trying to motivate the fans to, there again, I think feel a certain way about Cody Rhodes and what he's trying to achieve, especially of the legacy of Dusty Rhodes looming there as well. I think he's doing a hell of a job creating," said Booker T. [10:13 - 10:38]

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T also feels that things have worked out very well for Rhodes since his return to WWE. The American Nightmare recently competed against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash and came out victorious.

Cody Rhodes on what's next for him in WWE

Since his return to the company, Rhodes has explained that his only goal is to win a world title. After his win against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, he stated that he has unfinished business and will not stop until he reaches his goal.

"There is some people here, especially some of the wrestlers in various locker rooms, who maybe not want to keep this going. But it's going to keep going, I have a specific goal that we literally talked about. Like, this is unfinished business for me. I have to get it done," said Cody.

On RAW after WrestleMania Backlash, Cody got his first title shot as he faced the United States Champion Theory. But The American Nightmare's did not come to a conclusive end as his Seth Rollins interfered and cost him a chance at winning.

