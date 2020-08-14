Booker T's comments about intergender wrestling have attracted a lot of attention as the WWE Hall of Famer has been a vocal detractor of female wrestlers taking on their male counterparts.

On a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts about the possibility of Charlotte Flair beating Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. As you may have imagined, Booker T found the idea ridiculous and downright nonsensical.

The former WCW Champion provided an analogy on why women taking on men in a wrestling match doesn't make any sense.

Here's what Booker T explained:

"It's ridiculous, it's nonsensical. Charlotte Flair goes and beats Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre, ruins these guy's careers, forever. Now she has to go against Braun Strowman for the title. This is not Wonder Woman. This is making people believe they're watching a simulated fight between two equals. Think about this, your sister has a boyfriend and her boyfriend beat the hell out of her. What are you supposed to say? 'She should have fought back harder!' It's ridiculous. It makes no sense. If somebody put their hands on my mom or my sister, it's going to be a problem. If anybody thinks it's okay for a man to fight a woman, and it's a fair fight, it's a problem. Can you imagine Claressa Shields fighting Deontay Wilder? Look at it from that perspective. If you don't understand it, I have wasted my time." H/t Fightful

Booker T wants intergender wrestling to be abolished

Earlier in the year, Booker T had called Tessa Blanchard winning the Impact Wrestling World Championship the biggest mistake in history.

Lance Storm had also recently expressed his opinions of not being a proponent of intergender wrestling. Booker T agreed with Lance Storm and stood for the abolishment of intergender wrestling. Booker T, however, did mention that female talents could face men on the independent scene as they can get to work with top-level workers. On the big stage, however, Booker T felt that intergender wrestling had no place as it would 'screw everything up'.

What do you guys think about intergender wrestling? Do you agree with Booker T?