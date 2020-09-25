Booker T comments on rumors surrounding Melina's WWE return

Recently, there were a lot of rumours about Melina possibly making a return to WWE. Since then, Melina has denied the rumours on Facebook. Booker T has now commented on the rumours of her return, and offered extremely high praise for the former WWE Champion.

Booker T talked about Melina on his Hall of Fame podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc), where he talked about Melina and classified her among the all-time greats in the world of wrestling. While Melina will not be returning to WWE anytime soon, according to her, Booker T mentioned that she could do a lot of good were she to come back and join WWE.

Booker T comments on Melina's possible return to WWE

Booker T praised Melina and placed her among the greatest ever female wrestlers to have wrestled in WWE.

"One thing about Melina is - I'm not sure if everyone remembers - but she was with MNM. Joey Mercury and John Morrison. They were a really cool team. Melina is one of the best female wrestlers inside the squared circle that I have ever seen. I always rank Melina very high at the top of the card as far as women in the locker room. Trish Stratus, Melina - that category. She's that good inside the squared circle."

According to Booker T, Melina, if she were to join WWE, would be an excellent star for younger stars to wrestle and he said that the entire WWE women's roster would be better off for having Melina among their ranks.

"We try to do it to the level that we can suspend the imagination for the moment for the crowd. Melina could do it for the crowd, but she could do it for the guys in the back as well. Everybody respected her work and to see her back in the company, she can certainly be a beacon of light for those in the company that are trying to figure out what this thing is all about. I was showing someone a match the other day; it was Charlotte vs. Chelsea Green and it's the perfect example of someone that knows what's going on and has that experience vs. someone that still has a lot to do. You have that ring general taking charge and working to bring the lesser experienced one up to her level but you could still see that greenness and that there was still a lot of work to do. Same thing with Melina; she can work with these young girls to help them along."

